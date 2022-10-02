Italian and American Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operations

American and Italian paratroopers gather at a parachute collection point after conducting Airborne Operations at Frida Drop Zone near Aviano Air Base, Italy on 10 February 2022.
|02.10.2022
|02.16.2022 07:19
|7054112
|220210-A-HJ965-1012
|8256x5504
|33.61 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|1
