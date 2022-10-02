Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 8 of 15]

    Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sgt. Brandon Rickert, a Soldier assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza takes photos during Airborne Operations at Frida Drop Zone near Aviano Air Base, Italy February 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 07:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers From AFN Vicenza Document Airborne Operations with 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

