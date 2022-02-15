USS America conducts a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202).

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Lance Cpl. Tristan Anderton, left, from Kaysville, Utah, and Lance Cpl. Eric Martinez, from Oklahoma City, both assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transport cargo on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

