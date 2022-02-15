USS America conducts a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202).

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 picks up cargo from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during a vertical replenishment with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

