USS America conducts a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202).

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Donald Elliot, from Kansas City, Mo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

