USS America conducts Flight Ops

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Sailors secure two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

