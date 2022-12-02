Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 8]

    USS America conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Donald Elliot, left, from Kansas City, Mo., instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Leah James, from Mobile, Ala., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on how to signal to aircraft. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 04:05
    Photo ID: 7054020
    VIRIN: 220212-N-BX791-1033
    Resolution: 5383x3589
    Size: 920.56 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops
    USS America conducts Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT