220214-N-YS933-1120 (Feb. 14, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into San Diego. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7053982
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-YS933-1030
|Resolution:
|4928x2653
|Size:
|690.76 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Pulls into San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
