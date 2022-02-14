Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz Pulls into San Diego [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Nimitz Pulls into San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Lorenzo FekietaMartinez 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220214-N-YS933-1120 (Feb. 14, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into San Diego. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 02:32
    Photo ID: 7053982
    VIRIN: 220214-N-YS933-1030
    Resolution: 4928x2653
    Size: 690.76 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Pulls into San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz Gets Underway
    Sailors Lower Union Jack
    USS Nimitz Gets Underway
    Sailors Hoist Union Jack
    Nimitz Pulls into San Diego
    USS Nimitz Pulls into San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Underway
    Aircraft carrier
    Port
    Sailors
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT