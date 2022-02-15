USS Nimitz Gets Underway

220215-N-LY692-1046 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway from Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7053978
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-LY692-1046
|Resolution:
|4599x1999
|Size:
|743.85 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
