220215-N-LY692-1019 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2022) Sailors lower the Union Jack onboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
This work, Sailors Lower Union Jack [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
