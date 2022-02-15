Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Gets Underway [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Nimitz Gets Underway

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220215-N-LY692-1074 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gets underway from Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

