220215-N-SY303-1140 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2022) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) unload supplies onto the pier Feb. 15, 2022. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7053837
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-SY303-1140
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Pierside Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
