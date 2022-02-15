Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Pierside Operations [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Pierside Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    USS Carl Vinson

    220215-N-SY303-1010 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Souleymane Doumbia operates a forklift aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 15, 2022. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Pierside Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Pierside
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

