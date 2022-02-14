Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill GAC Water Sampling [Image 3 of 4]

    Red Hill GAC Water Sampling

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220214-N-FD567-1100
    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 14, 2022) - Lt. Travis Christensen, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, collects water samples from granular activated carbon filters used as part of the Red Hill Well recovery efforts. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:28
    Photo ID: 7053673
    VIRIN: 220214-N-FD567-1100
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 812.21 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill GAC Water Sampling [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

