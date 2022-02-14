220214-N-FD567-1076

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 14, 2022) - Lt. Travis Christensen, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, collects water samples from granular activated carbon filters used as part of the Red Hill Well recovery efforts. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:28 Photo ID: 7053672 VIRIN: 220214-N-FD567-1076 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 959.72 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill GAC Water Sampling [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.