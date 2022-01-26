Attendees of the Spouse Education and Employment seminar receive an information folder at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 26, 2022. The folder contained information to assist with dependent education and employment strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

