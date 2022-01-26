Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A&FRC holds spouse education, employment seminar [Image 3 of 3]

    A&amp;FRC holds spouse education, employment seminar

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Attendees of the Spouse Education and Employment seminar receive an information folder at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 26, 2022. The folder contained information to assist with dependent education and employment strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:24
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
