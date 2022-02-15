To celebrate Black History Month, Kirtland Men’s Mentorship Panel members speak at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 15, 2022.The panel consisted of six male mentors ranging from staff sergeant to officers and retirees to enable mentorship through diverse experiences. During the panel, topics such as balancing work and personal life and challenges in the workforce were discussed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7053605 VIRIN: 220215-F-MQ455-1009 Resolution: 5353x3562 Size: 2.6 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kirtland celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.