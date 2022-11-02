Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Kirtland celebrates Black History Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate Black History Month, Kirtland Women’s Mentorship Panel members speak at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 11, 2022. The panel consisted of four female Airmen with ranks ranging from staff sergeant to lieutenant colonel to enable mentorship through diverse experiences. During the panel, topics such as balancing work and personal life and challenges in the workforce were discussed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 17:52
    Photo ID: 7053604
    VIRIN: 220211-F-MQ455-1033
    Resolution: 4789x3186
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    diversity
    blackhistorymonth
    bigbasebiggermission
    teamkirtland

