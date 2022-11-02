Team Kirtland celebrates Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, Kirtland Women’s Mentorship Panel members speak at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 11, 2022. The panel consisted of four female Airmen with ranks ranging from staff sergeant to lieutenant colonel to enable mentorship through diverse experiences. During the panel, topics such as balancing work and personal life and challenges in the workforce were discussed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

