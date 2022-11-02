Soldier: Pvt. Asianna Sampson, an Army Food Service Specialist with Echo Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd BCT, 101st Airborne Division.



Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida



- 92G



- I joined the Army because I believed it would give me financial stability and that it would give me a career path I could explore before I jumped into the world.



- My squad is better than any other squat because we’re more than just co-workers we’re also family. We check up on each other and make sure that we have everything we need outside of the DFAC.



- We build cohesion by hanging out with each other before and after work, we’ll go out to eat or grab coffee with each other, or we’ll even go to the mall together.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7053547 VIRIN: 220211-A-ZY466-040 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 309.82 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet your Rakkasan, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.