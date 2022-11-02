Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet your Rakkasan

    Meet your Rakkasan

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldier: Pvt. Asianna Sampson, an Army Food Service Specialist with Echo Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd BCT, 101st Airborne Division.

    Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida

    - 92G

    - I joined the Army because I believed it would give me financial stability and that it would give me a career path I could explore before I jumped into the world.

    - My squad is better than any other squat because we’re more than just co-workers we’re also family. We check up on each other and make sure that we have everything we need outside of the DFAC.

    - We build cohesion by hanging out with each other before and after work, we’ll go out to eat or grab coffee with each other, or we’ll even go to the mall together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7053547
    VIRIN: 220211-A-ZY466-040
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 309.82 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet your Rakkasan, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    WhyIServe
    MeetYourRakkasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT