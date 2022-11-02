Meet your Rakkasan

Soldier: Pvt. Asianna Sampson, an Army Food Service Specialist with Echo Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd BCT, 101st Airborne Division.
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida
- 92G
- I joined the Army because I believed it would give me financial stability and that it would give me a career path I could explore before I jumped into the world.
- My squad is better than any other squat because we’re more than just co-workers we’re also family. We check up on each other and make sure that we have everything we need outside of the DFAC.
- We build cohesion by hanging out with each other before and after work, we’ll go out to eat or grab coffee with each other, or we’ll even go to the mall together.
