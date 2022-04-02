Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Burnette End-of-Tour Award Ceremony

    MA2 Burnette End-of-Tour Award Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 4, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Torric Burnette (right) with the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Burnette’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7053532
    VIRIN: 220204-N-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 4831x3218
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award
    Capt. Mark Burns

