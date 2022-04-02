WASHINGTON, DC (Feb. 4, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Torric Burnette (right) with the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Burnette’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7053531
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|4635x3088
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA2 Burnette End-of-Tour Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
