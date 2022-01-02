Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess’ 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron supports humanitarian aid efforts alongside Abilene community

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Salafia, left, and Staff Sgt. Paul Boughner, right, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation, review pallet weights and information on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022. Members of the 7th LRS took on the task of palletizing 40 pallets of food provided by Global Samaritan Resources, an Abilene based charity, to transport them to the Dominican Republic for families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

