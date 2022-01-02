Staff Sgt. Joseph Salafia, left, and Staff Sgt. Paul Boughner, right, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation, review pallet weights and information on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022. Members of the 7th LRS took on the task of palletizing 40 pallets of food provided by Global Samaritan Resources, an Abilene based charity, to transport them to the Dominican Republic for families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:07 Photo ID: 7053513 VIRIN: 220202-F-UB464-005 Resolution: 4800x3203 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess’ 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron supports humanitarian aid efforts alongside Abilene community, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.