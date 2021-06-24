During a recent visit to SDDC headquarters, Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general, presented commander’s coins to six Surface Warriors to recognize exceptional performance. Recognized were (clockwise from top left) Latrice Holmes, Matt Welch, Rebecca Carter, David Bitner, Maria Rogers, and Sgt. 1st Class Chris Schimff. (courtesy photo illustration)
AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit
