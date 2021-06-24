Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit [Image 2 of 2]

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    During a recent visit to SDDC headquarters, Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general, presented commander’s coins to six Surface Warriors to recognize exceptional performance. Recognized were (clockwise from top left) Latrice Holmes, Matt Welch, Rebecca Carter, David Bitner, Maria Rogers, and Sgt. 1st Class Chris Schimff. (courtesy photo illustration)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:49
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    SDDC
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USTRANSCOM

