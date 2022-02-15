Sam Butler, VITA Tax Assistance Center volunteer, works to prepare a 2021 tax return for a Carlisle Barracks Community member, Feb. 15, 2022. This year's volunteers are Sam Butler, Tom McCormick, Edward Murdock, Pamela Murphy, and John Tisserand.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 14:45
|Photo ID:
|7053400
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-PF703-168
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carlisle Barracks all-volunteer VITA Tax Assistance Center opens, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
