    Carlisle Barracks all-volunteer VITA Tax Assistance Center opens

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    Sam Butler, VITA Tax Assistance Center volunteer, works to prepare a 2021 tax return for a Carlisle Barracks Community member, Feb. 15, 2022. This year's volunteers are Sam Butler, Tom McCormick, Edward Murdock, Pamela Murphy, and John Tisserand.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:45
    Photo ID: 7053400
    VIRIN: 220215-A-PF703-168
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carlisle Barracks all-volunteer VITA Tax Assistance Center opens, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

