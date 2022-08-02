Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit [Image 1 of 2]

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Johnathon Orrell 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, and members of her staff update Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command’s commanding General, on SDDC operations during a visit to SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois February 8, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Johnathon Orrel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7053395
    VIRIN: 220208-A-JQ560-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit
    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC commander recognizes Surface Warriors during SDDC visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT