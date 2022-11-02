U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Jacob Marti faces off with Holy Cross' Matt Guerra during a game held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022. Holy Cross defeated Air Force in overtime 3-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7053282
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-NU281-1059
|Resolution:
|3882x2584
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT