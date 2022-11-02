Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross [Image 7 of 12]

    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Mitchell Digby controls the puck against Holy Cross' Jackson MacNab during a game held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022. Holy Cross defeated Air Force in overtime 3-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7053279
    VIRIN: 220211-F-NU281-1055
    Resolution: 3951x2630
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Falconry Photography
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross
    USAFA Hockey vs Holy Cross

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Hockey
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT