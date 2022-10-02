U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Academy photographer Trevor Cokley photographs Nova, one of eight performing falcons belonging to USAFA's falconry club, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022. Nova, the newest member of the falconry team, is a full white-phase Gyrfalcon - the largest of the falcon species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7053273 VIRIN: 220210-F-NU281-1002 Resolution: 3087x2055 Size: 3.61 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Falconry Photography [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.