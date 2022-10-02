Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Falconry Photography [Image 1 of 12]

    USAFA Falconry Photography

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Academy photographer Trevor Cokley photographs Nova, one of eight performing falcons belonging to USAFA's falconry club, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022. Nova, the newest member of the falconry team, is a full white-phase Gyrfalcon - the largest of the falcon species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Air Force Academy
    Falconry
    USAFA
    Nova

