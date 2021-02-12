U.S. Army 4th Battlefield Coordination Detachment (BCD), Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Murchison (left), U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Liz Fetherston, (middle), and 4th BCD, Commander Col. Thomas Caldwell (right) discuss about partnerships, at Shaw AFB, SC, Dec. 12, 2021. 4th BCD is headquartered at an air operations center, where they lead and support operational functions between the Land and Air components throughout their theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7052996
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-UH812-032
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT Battlefield Coordination Detachment and USAFCENT partnership plays crucial role in CENTCOM readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
