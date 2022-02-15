The Georgia National Guard holds a ceremony celebrating Black History Month at the Clay National Guard Center Marietta, Ga, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7052994
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-HM582-390
|Resolution:
|1428x2000
|Size:
|432.1 KB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT