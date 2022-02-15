Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Georgia National Guard holds a ceremony celebrating Black History Month at the Clay National Guard Center Marietta, Ga, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7052994
    VIRIN: 220215-A-HM582-390
    Resolution: 1428x2000
    Size: 432.1 KB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Black History Month
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT