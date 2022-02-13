Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln chaplain visits Spruance [Image 3 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln chaplain visits Spruance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) Lt. Luke Dundon, a Catholic chaplain assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), from Chantilly, Va., holds Catholic mass aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    VIRIN: 220213-N-UJ411-1170
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    catholic
    chaplain
    spruance
    chaps
    csg 3
    ddg 111

