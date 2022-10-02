Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the German air force perform pre-flight checks with a Tornado fighter jet on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before takeoff Feb. 10, 2022. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually, including one that welcomes participation from international allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

