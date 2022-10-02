Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag

Members of the German air force perform pre-flight checks with a Tornado fighter jet on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before takeoff Feb. 10, 2022. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually, including one that welcomes participation from international allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE