    Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag [Image 4 of 5]

    Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight assists members of the German air force with refueling a Tornado fighter jet on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before traveling to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for the Red Flag exercise on Feb. 10, 2022. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually, including one that welcomes participation from international allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

