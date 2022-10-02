A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight assists members of the German air force with refueling a Tornado fighter jet on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before traveling to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for the Red Flag exercise on Feb. 10, 2022. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually, including one that welcomes participation from international allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7052932 VIRIN: 220210-F-LH638-1033 Resolution: 7559x5039 Size: 13.72 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.