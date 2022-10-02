A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight assists members of the German air force with refueling a Tornado fighter jet on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before traveling to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for the Red Flag exercise on Feb. 10, 2022. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually, including one that welcomes participation from international allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
This work, Spangdahlem Airmen support Luftwaffe Tornado crew bound for Red Flag [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
