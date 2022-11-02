220211-O-AH609-1005-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2022) Master-at-Arms First Class Jesse B. Stadler received his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, during an Awards at Quarters ceremony in the base gym on Feb. 11, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7052771 VIRIN: 220211-O-AH609-1005-G Resolution: 2333x1866 Size: 2.36 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards at Quarters, Feb. 11, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.