    Awards at Quarters, Feb. 11, 2022 [Image 4 of 9]

    Awards at Quarters, Feb. 11, 2022

    GREECE

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220211-O-AH609-1004-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2022) Katerina Deligeorgi received her Letter of Commendation from Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, during an Awards at Quarters ceremony in the base gym on Feb. 11, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

