The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEXT gen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 08:46 Photo ID: 7052758 VIRIN: 220110-N-QY289-0001 Resolution: 2472x4386 Size: 2.05 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEXCOM’s NEXT gen Scholars Program Support Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.