Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief, present Tech. Sgt. James Guardiano, 3rd Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, with a certificate as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2022. Guardiano was also coined by Husemann and Bayes for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 08:24
|Photo ID:
|7052718
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-DA916-1007
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
