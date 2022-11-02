Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief, present Tech. Sgt. James Guardiano, 3rd Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, with a certificate as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2022. Guardiano was also coined by Husemann and Bayes for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 08:24 Photo ID: 7052718 VIRIN: 220211-F-DA916-1007 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 4.16 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.