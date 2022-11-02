Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer [Image 1 of 2]

    DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Tech. Sgt. James Guardiano, 3rd Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, with a certificate and coin as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2022. Guardiano was also presented a coin by Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 08:24
    Photo ID: 7052717
    VIRIN: 220211-F-DA916-1004
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer
    DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT