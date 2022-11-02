DoverAFB leadership recognizes star performer

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Tech. Sgt. James Guardiano, 3rd Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, with a certificate and coin as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2022. Guardiano was also presented a coin by Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

