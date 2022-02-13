Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERSS Team 27 [Image 5 of 5]

    ERSS Team 27

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220214-M-AU949-0066 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 conduct a medical survival-training scenario onboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 14. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7052602
    VIRIN: 220214-M-AU949-0066
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERSS Team 27 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts fire drills
    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts fire drills
    ERSS Team 27
    ERSS Team 27
    ERSS Team 27

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    USS LEWIS B. PULLER
    IMX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT