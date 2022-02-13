ERSS Team 27

220214-M-AU949-0075 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 conduct a medical survival-training scenario onboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 14. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 Location: ARABIAN GULF