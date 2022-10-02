USS Lewis B. Puller conducts fire drills

220210-M-AU949-0030 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors conduct fire drills on the flight deck onboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 10. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

