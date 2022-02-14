USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Clark, a native of Atlanta, front, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus Gutierrez, a native of Dallas, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct maintenance on lighting equipment aboard Essex, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

