Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Clark, a native of Atlanta, front, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus Gutierrez, a native of Dallas, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct maintenance on lighting equipment aboard Essex, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7052572
    VIRIN: 220215-N-ZW128-1004
    Resolution: 4707x3362
    Size: 925.14 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT