USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sherwin Tubon, a native of San Diego, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), blows a bosun’s pipe aboard Essex, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

