    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Cpl. Anthony Anstine, a native of Yuma, Ariz., left, and Cpl. Jenny Cortez, a native of Chicago, right, both assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier attached to VMA 214, 11th MEU, on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during flight operations, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7052570
    VIRIN: 220214-N-KF697-1061
    Resolution: 3980x2649
    Size: 356.31 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

