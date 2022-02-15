PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Cpl. Jenny Cortez, a native of Chicago, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier attached to VMA 214, 11th MEU, on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during flight operations, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:58 Photo ID: 7052569 VIRIN: 220214-N-KF697-1045 Resolution: 4734x3151 Size: 372.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.