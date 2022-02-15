USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Christian Contreras, a native of Chino Hills, Calif., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conducts maintenance on a fueling station aboard Essex, Feb. 15, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

