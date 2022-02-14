220214-N-CD319-1002 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) - Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Seraya Casco serves dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7052558
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-CD319-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|323.52 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Sampson [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
