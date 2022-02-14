Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sampson [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Sampson

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220214-N-CD319-1002 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) - Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Seraya Casco serves dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 03:50
    Photo ID: 7052558
    VIRIN: 220214-N-CD319-1002
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 323.52 KB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Sampson
    USS Sampson
    USS Sampson
    USS Sampson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    USS Sampson
    Navy
    Destroyer
    South Pacific Ocean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT