    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220210-N-UN585-1262 [Image 1 of 2]

    220210-N-UN585-1262

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) A French AS-365 Dauphin conducts search and rescue drills on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 10, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:51
    Photo ID: 7052538
    VIRIN: 220210-N-UN585-1262
    Resolution: 6544x4363
    Size: 762.12 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220210-N-UN585-1262 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight quarters
    France
    helicopter
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Dauphin

