MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) A French AS-365 Dauphin conducts search and rescue drills on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 10, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7052538 VIRIN: 220210-N-UN585-1262 Resolution: 6544x4363 Size: 762.12 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220210-N-UN585-1262 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.