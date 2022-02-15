Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-47 PERFORMS MAINTENANCE ON P-8A [Image 2 of 5]

    VP-47 PERFORMS MAINTENANCE ON P-8A

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Cody Henson, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, cleans the stairs on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan during a Scheduled Maintenance Inspection (SMI), Feb. 15, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7052530
    VIRIN: 220215-N-OZ224-021
    Resolution: 4215x2810
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: ATSUGI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 PERFORMS MAINTENANCE ON P-8A [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

