VP-47 PERFORMS MAINTENANCE ON P-8A

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Cody Henson, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, cleans the stairs on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan during a Scheduled Maintenance Inspection (SMI), Feb. 15, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

