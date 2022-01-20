Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Pierce-Westberry

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Pierce-Westberry

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Chelsea Pierce-Westberry is the education and training manager for the 39th Force Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. She manages the commander’s education and training program by advising on unit and individual training progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:36
    Photo ID: 7052522
    VIRIN: 220120-F-UN009-1039
    Resolution: 3580x2387
    Size: 618.96 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Pierce-Westberry, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Pierce-Westberry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Black History Month
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT